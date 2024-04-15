Minister explains duty reduction

[Source: Farm Butchers]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated in Parliament today that reducing duty on imported chicken portions has not significantly affected the local poultry industry.

He emphasized that Fiji’s poultry sector is highly protected, almost achieving self-sufficiency.

However, Prasad adds that while supporting local industries is important, it must be balanced with the costs for Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Finance Minister, the message they conveyed through the duty reduction was to urge local producers to assess both prices and efficiency.

“I do not see any significant impact on the local production as far as the investment is concerned or as far as what the three producers are getting. The poultry industry is still one of the most heavily protected industries, and the government is paying for it.”



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad says they need to ensure that the industries that get tariff protection are able to reduce prices, improve quality, and offer consumers greater choices.

He adds that the prices of chicken portions, wings, and drumsticks have gone down.