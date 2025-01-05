Minister ensures transparency amid tourism incidents

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says a team from Tourism Fiji’s communication department will be updating the media and key stakeholders in major source markets about recent incidents in the tourism sector.

Gavoka highlights the importance of transparency in disseminating information about these cases.

The Minister was referring to the alleged alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji and the recent allegations of sexual assault and robbery involving Virgin Australia airline crew members.

Gavoka reiterated that, despite these isolated incidents, Fiji remains a safe destination, as evidenced by the fact that the country is on track to reach its target of one million visitor arrivals.

“The number of incidents over a short period of time, we have learnt lots of lessons from this. Tourism being 40 percent of GDP, everyone in this country wants to ensure that tourism is in good hands and it is safe.”

Meanwhile a 24-year-old farmer has been charged in connection with the incident involving airline crew members.

Police confirmed that the suspect has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.

He is currently in custody and will appear in Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.