Minister encourages children to be heroes of handwashing

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, today urged students to become champions of good hygiene habits as Fiji marked Global Handwashing Day in Nadi.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Lalabalavu reminded participants that handwashing remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent diseases.

“For most of us in our adult life, we tend to forget to wash our hands, and even myself, I’m guilty of that because now and then my kids tell me, did you wash your hands?”

He emphasized that the habit of handwashing should be developed from an early age to ensure lifelong hygiene practices.

He added that consistent handwashing not only promotes good health but also helps reduce healthcare costs.

Dr. Lalabalavu also acknowledged the support of key partners, including the Ministry of Education and Colgate-Palmolive, in promoting awareness and ensuring the success of this year’s campaign.

He reminded the students present that the message of proper hygiene should extend beyond the event.

“Please be a hero of handwashing. Take up this habit of handwashing vigorously and also tell your classmates and students from the schools that you represent that the importance of handwashing, and most importantly, the adults”

Global Handwashing Day has been an annual event in Fiji since 2010, aimed at reinforcing the importance of proper hand hygiene in preventing communicable diseases and promoting overall wellbeing.

