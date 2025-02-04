Minister empowers new COMPOL

Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua (left), Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

There will be no political interference in the Fiji Police Force.

The assurance has been given to Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu by his line minister.

Tudravu says it is encouraging that Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua has offered full support to him.

Following a meeting with the minister, Tudravu says he has worked with Naivalurua in the force and is pleased that the minister has given the freeway for him to perform his duties.

“The minister himself has landed his support, and he knows the role of the commissioner stipulated in the Constitution. He has landed his support well to me, saying that they will be helping us from the national level, looking at the policy, and as we conduct our operation. He also stated he will leave the operation issues and administration to the Commissioner of Police.”

Tudravu adds that communication will be key to maintaining this relationship and ensuring both parties are aware of their mandated roles.

He says he needs the support of the government in running an effective organization.

Naivalurua is excited and looks forward to working with Tudravu.

“I have given him the greenlight as the Minister responsible for policing to proceed with the work ahead of him, I have also wished him well. I have also told him that I will always have his back covered as the Minister responsible.”

The Minister says more meetings are lined up for them and he’s confident that Tudravu will deliver in his role.