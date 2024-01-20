Minister emphasizes on employer-employee relations

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says improved employer-employee relationships is key to industrial success.

He made the comments during a talanoa session with the executives of the Labasa Chamber of Commerce.

Singh says this was a priority for the coalition government since taking office as they reviewed the employment legislation to ensure both employers and workers’ rights are well protected.

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh [File Photo]

Singh emphasizes on the ‘ease of doing business’ to bring efficiency in the processes for a thriving and improved economy.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President, Vinesh Dayal thanked the government for their support towards the business houses in Labasa given the number of developments underway.

Dayal also sought government’s assistance on other major developments to boost economic activity in the division.

The executives of the Commerce welcomed the review of minimum wages saying this would result in increased productivity, more jobs, and improved workplace morale.