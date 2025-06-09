Minister confident in increased budget assistance

The government is planning to increase support for housing to meet rising demand, says Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

Nalumisa welcomes Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad’s statement about more housing assistance in the upcoming budget.

“We are thinking of increasing the threshold or the assistance to those within the threshold, $30k and below. Some of them live in informal settlements and increasing the threshold will help them acquire land and houses that will be constructed by Housing Authority and other housing authority out there.”

Article continues after advertisement



Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa [File Photo]

Nalumisa said the Ministry requested the increase and was hopeful for a positive outcome this Friday.

Nalumisa adds that while current housing programs continue, they must expand to help more Fijians nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.