Minister clarifies wage increase details

The Ministry of Employment has clarified that the recent increase in the minimum wage will not affect employees who are already earning above the $5 rate.

Minister Agni Deo Singh explained that only workers earning below this threshold are eligible for the raise.

He also confirms that any further wage increases beyond the $5 rate will be determined by individual employers.

“It is entirely up to them. For example, the minimum wage of $5 is for all workers, unskilled or whatever. So, nobody should be paid below $5. That’s a must. And then, those who are in the sectorial wages councils, for example, the shop assistants, their minimum is $5.54. Now, if the employer is already paying $5.54 and above, then that employer is not required to make any increase.”

Singh adds that foreign workers receiving below the minimum wage would also benefit from the new rate.

“The terms and conditions of work in Fiji apply equally to all workers regardless of whether they are local or foreign workers. So, we are required to not only adhere to the minimum wages with the increases, we are also required to adhere to all the other minimum standards.”

The Minister has assured workers that the ministry will continue investigating wage law violations and urged them to report any non-compliance, stressing the ministry’s commitment to ensuring fair wages across all sectors.

