Minister champions grants of MSME’s growth

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the transformative nature of grant programs for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

Kamikamica highlights that these grants are not mere financial handouts, but powerful tools to empower and strengthen a crucial element of Fiji’s economic development.

He announced the government’s commitment to creating a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing MSME contributions to GDP and boosting employment opportunities.

“Whether you are working with your corner store, a canteen next door or resource owners, we must all work towards increasing the contribution of MSMEs towards a GDP which currently approximates to 18%.”

Kamikamica says this forward-thinking approach not only promotes sustainable practices but also drives digital transformation, opening doors to new avenues of growth and prosperity in today’s dynamic business landscape.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Shaheen Ali echoed the government’s focus on MSMEs.

“To avoid any duplication and ensure there is no wastage in the resources that has been allocated towards MSME development.”

Kamikamica says with a budget allocation exceeding $80 million, these initiatives are distributed across various government ministries to ensure a comprehensive and impactful strategy for fostering MSME growth.

He adds Fiji’s efforts to support and uplift its MSME sector are poised to pave the way for substantial economic advancement, as these grants act as a catalyst for innovation and progress.