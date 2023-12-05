Minister calls for tougher measures against serious crimes

Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The Minister for Transport has emphasized the need for swift action by the Police in seeking justice for a taxi driver who was found dead with injuries in Qalitu, Lautoka.

In a statement, Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says it is vital to come down hard on serious crimes.

Ro Filipe says there is a need to relook at penalties for criminal offenses, and criminals also need to somehow be subjected to severe penalties for murder and also to pay compensation to the families of victims.

He has urged the public to remain vigilant.

The Minister has reminded the public that taxi drivers are serving a critical function; they have families, and we have to do our best to support them.

Ro Filipe has expressed profound condolences to the grieving wife and children of the deceased.

Meanwhile, according to the Police, the deceased from Varavu in Ba had told his family he was taking a passenger to Qalitu but failed to return.

His empty vehicle was also discovered in Lautoka.

Police investigation is ongoing.