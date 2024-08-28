Migration policy crucial

The development of a comprehensive migration policy for Fiji will help address important aspects such as managing labor migration, engaging the diaspora, and supporting investment in Fiji.

International Organization for Migration Fiji Project Officer Sachindra Singh says this is the first time Fiji is putting together a migration policy.

Singh the consultation which is also for the review of the Immigrations Act 2003 aims to gather valuable input that will contribute to the creation of a draft migration policy, which will eventually be presented to the Fiji government for consideration.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things that we are hearing right now is that there is a need for the policy and having the public telling us that there is a need, I think that is a very positive step.”

Singh highlighted that the Fiji Immigration Department, in collaboration with the Fiji Law Reform Commission, is taking the lead on this initiative.

The consultations, which have been taking place over the past week and a half will continue next month before a draft policy is tabled in parliament for further endorsement.