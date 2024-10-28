Mental wellbeing should be prioritized

Mental well-being should be openly discussed where individuals feel supported and where resources are readily available.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Health & Medical Services Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana Rauto while addressing the Art of Living – Enhancing Mental Health in the Workplace and Communities Day at the National Gymnasium in Suva this morning.

Dr Cikamatana says that in the fast-paced world, many people face increasing stress, pressure and anxiety, whether at work, in our communities or in our personal lives.

Article continues after advertisement



Ministry of Health & Medical Services Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana Rauto

She adds a healthy community is one where people feel connected, supported and understood.

She officiated at the event along with Art of Living Founder Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Ji who travelled all the way from India.