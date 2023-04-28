Mental health, an issue often neglected at workplaces

Mental health is an issue that is often neglected at workplaces in Fiji.

This was highlighted by Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Representative, Watisoni Nata at the World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebration in Labasa today.

Nata says this is an issue that needs a lot of attention, as there are barriers that still exist in highlighting and addressing mental health at workplaces in the country.

“Despite the prevalence of mental health issues across the globe, there is still a stigma that surrounds mental illness. Whilst mental health awareness through education is promoted today, Fiji has made low progress in destigmatization … resulting in a lack of understanding and resources to support those in desperate need.”

Nata highlighted that our culture is one of the main barriers to mental health treatment.

“It is evident that social identity has a significant impact on Fijians perceptions of mental health. For example; whilst men try to live up to the Fijian men ideal of being the strong heads of the family … they are unlikely to ask for support as they do not want to show any signs of weakness.”



Watisoni Nata

Nata says there is a need for employers to remodel their OHS policies and manuals, and to take into consideration the mental health of their employees.

He adds it is important to have positive mental health at workplaces, as it has an impact on a worker’s performance and the productivity of an organization.

Nata states it is a shared responsibility between employers and employees to provide support for mental health, and to create a safe workplace for everyone.

Around 80 participants from the public and private sector were part of the celebration, to talk over the theme “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment – A Fundamental Principle and Right at Work”.