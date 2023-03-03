Politicians and Police rated most corrupt: Corruption Report 2021

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The perception that people had was that Members of Parliament and the Fiji Police were institutions with the highest corruption rates.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says this was revealed in the CPI and the Global Corruption Barometer—Pacific 2021 Report.

Turaga was speaking at the Transparency International Pacific Regional Panel Event—Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) Pacific 2021—held in Suva yesterday.

According to the survey, 17 percent of people held this opinion about politicians and police, while only 15 percent held this opinion about business executives.

The AG says Fiji is rated among the 50 least corrupt countries, according to the report.

He adds that Fiji scored one of the lowest levels of electoral bribery at 4%, the second lowest in the Pacific.

Turaga says it is a priority for this government to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is upheld.

The AG reassured the participants that the government is committed to considering the views of every person in all important decision-making affecting the people.

Turaga adds that people’s perceptions and experiences are important to government and are necessary for any progressive policy making.

This includes strengthening institutional laws and policies for responsible reporting of corrupt practices (whistleblowing), capacity building, and increased awareness-focused programs in communities.