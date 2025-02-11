Media leaders gather in Suva

[ FilePhoto ]

Over 120 journalists, editors, and media executives will gather in Suva for the annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference that will be held at the Suva Civic Centre today.

The three-day event, co-organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, will share insights and discuss the media industry’s challenges and priorities for the year ahead.

ABU News Director Deborah Steele says these sessions will cover key issues such as the drug crisis, media training strategies, and cutting-edge developments like Starlink.

“So having an open mind, being willing to experiment, making sure that managers know that it’s good to encourage staff to experiment, and looking at tools that can be used to improve efficiency but also enhance content.”

Steele says the program is designed around feedback from members, focusing on topics that matter most to the region’s media landscape.

She adds that the program will mean something different to each participant, but the goal is to facilitate an exchange of ideas that helps them understand the ongoing changes in the industry.

The Pacific Media Conference is a gathering of media professionals, academics, and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Pacific media industry.

