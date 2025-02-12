Media grapples with social media challenge

[ FilePhoto ]

Mainstream media struggles to remain relevant to its audience in the face of social media’s increasing popularity.

While speaking at the Annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference yesterday, Managing Director for the Samoa Broadcasting Corporation Faiesea Matafeo highlighted that this should be a priority in the media space.

“Our priority right now is to maintain our relevancy to our community and our audience. That’s one of the few strengths that we have right now with the social media encroaching.”

Article continues after advertisement

Matafeo says social media is also taking a big portion of their advertising revenue, and that is why the traditional media must come up with new ideas to maintain its listeners and viewership.

Matafeo placed an emphasis for mainstream media to continue being a reliable and dependable source of information to its audience.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link