Marijuana cultivation to top Kadavu meeting agenda

The cultivation of majiruana and the use of drugs will be one of the topic of discussions of the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting in June.

Kadavu Provincial Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa says this is a concern for the province and they are working with the Fiji Police Force to address this issue.

Vuniwaqa says the Council is working with all the villages in the province to establish a Crime Prevention Committee to look into this.

“We recently had a youth festival and the Prime Minister was the Chief Guest. This is one of the many initiatives to get youths away from cultivating marijuana. This is an issue in the Province and we are working to address it.”

Vuniwaqa says they are working with relevant government agencies to address this issue.

The Kadavu Provincial Council meeting will be held on the 25th to the 26th of June in Suva before a province Solevu on the 27th to the 28th.