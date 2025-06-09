March denied, Talanoa to proceed

Former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula [file photo]

An application for a permit by former politician Niko Nawaikula to hold a peaceful march on the 2013 Constitution has been refused.

Nawaikula, who is also president of the NGO Stand With Niko, says the march was intended to lawfully and nonviolently express opposition to what he claims is an imposed constitution.

The rejection letter from police, received yesterday afternoon, stated that following a security assessment, the request for a procession on the 21st of this month has not been approved.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have asked for the cooperation of the organizers in this matter.

Nawaikula says while the march will not go ahead, they will still host a talanoa session at 1pm on the same day at the FTA Hall along Knolly Street to discuss the same issues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.