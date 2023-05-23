Man remanded for alleged murder

The 48-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 46-year-old wife in Qeledamu, Wainikoro in Labasa last Saturday has been remanded in custody

The 48-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 46-year-old wife in Qeledamu, Wainikoro in Labasa last Saturday has been remanded in custody.

Shalendra Kumar appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court today charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Kumar attacked his wife with a cane knife which caused serious injuries and resulted in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar’s bail was refused due to the seriousness of the offense.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

The matter has been transferred to the Labasa High Court to be called on 19th June.