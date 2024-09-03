Man dies in vehicle accident

A 27-year-old man has lost his life following an accident along Kings Road early this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 am, according to the Police Force’s Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man, accompanied by two other passengers.

SSP Divuana reported that the group was traveling from Rakiraki to Nalawa when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend.

This caused the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a roadside market.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched, and all four occupants were transported to Rakiraki Hospital.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver and one of the other passengers received treatment and were discharged from the hospital, while the second passenger was transferred to Lautoka Hospital for further medical care.

SSP Divuana confirmed that investigations into the accident are ongoing.

The road death toll in Fiji now stands at 38 for this year, a notable decrease from 62 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

The Fiji Police Force continues to urge drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations to prevent further loss of life.