A 75-year-old man died in a fatal fire in Lautoka yesterday.

Police say the victim was trapped inside the house in Qaliwalu Settlement, Kashmir in Lautoka as a fire broke out at around 9am.

National Fire Authority and Police officers attended to the scene where his body was uplifted and conveyed to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital mortuary.

The cause of fire is yet to be established.

Investigations continue.