Man arrested over social media threats against Police and public safety

[Photo: FACEBOOK]

Police have arrested a man who posted a series of threatening messages on social media, including claims that he was armed and intended to carry out an attack on the Ba Police Station.

The suspect allegedly threatened that he had a gun and demanded that the police release his drugs, warning that he would carry out a shooting if his demands were not met.

In further posts on Instagram, the man shared a video of an explosion and claimed that a similar incident would occur in Suva at 5pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Police confirmed that the man has since been taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

Police have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, stating that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

They also confirmed that appropriate measures were taken promptly after the threats were identified.

Members of the public are urged to remain calm and to avoid sharing unverified or alarming content on social media, as investigations continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.