Man arrested over alleged murder in Navua

A suspect has been taken in custody following the alleged murder of a 59-year-old woman on a farm in Naitata, Navua on Monday afternoon.

Divisional Police Commander Southern, Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce confirms the man was arrested yesterday.

SSP Vocevoce says the man is being interrogated as investigation continues.

The woman was found dead on Monday by her husband in an area used for farming

He had found her lying motionless with multiple wounds on her body.

An extensive investigation is underway by the Southern Division Crime and Criminal Investigations Department.