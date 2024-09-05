Malimali's appointment comes as a shock: Kumar

Independent Member of Parliament Premila Kumar

The announcement of Barbara Malimali as new Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption comes as a shock to many, especially considering the news that FICAC had just raided the Electoral Commission Office and seized documents related to abuse of office allegations against Malimali.

This has been highlighted by Independent Member of Parliament Premila Kumar.

In a statement Kumar says it is both astonishing and unethical that the Judicial Services Commission has confirmed the appointment of a person who is currently under investigation by the very organization she is now set to lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the question must be asked if the JSC was unaware of the ongoing investigations or did they choose to ignore it.

She adds that the decision raises serious concerns about the integrity and credibility of the appointment process.

Kumar demands that the Chair of the Judicial Services Commission provide a full explanation of how this decision was made and why it appears that due diligence was not exercised in this critical appointment.

Meanwhile, FICAC will be conducting a press conference soon and FBC News is also trying to get comments from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.