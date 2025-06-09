Maharaj further remanded for alleged drugs and explosive possession

[File Photo]

Zoe Maharaj has been remanded by the Suva Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

She appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court following her arrest during a joint police operation in Delainavesi last week.

It is alleged that substances discovered inside a vehicle she was in tested positive for methamphetamine, and an explosive device was also found in her possession.

Police prosecution has served full discourses.

She is charged with a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, possession of property believed to be suspected proceeds of crime, possession of breaking implements, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

Maharaj’s lawyer, Isimeli Keteca, told the court that they are seeking bail as she has been in custody over the weekend.

Keteca also informed the court that Maharaj was experiencing medical issues and she has appointments at the Valelevu Health Center and Aspen Medical Center this week.

The police prosecution opposed bail, stating that she has three pending cases before the court and has allegedly reoffended while on bail.

The Prosecution also informed the court that these charges are of a serious nature, as the accused was also found with a grenade.

The defence countered that there is nothing stated in the disclosures about any analysis of an explosive device.

The defence counsel also stated that the authenticity of the explosive device is yet to be verified by the experts.

Magistrate Joseph Daurewa stated that before he decides on bail, he needs to be properly satisfied of all concerns raised by both sides.

He ordered the counsels to make a formal bail application.

The matter will be called again on the 24th of this month.

