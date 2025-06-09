Magnus promises bigger and better Nasinu Carnival next year

[Photo Credit: Vodafone Fiji]

The Nasinu Town Council has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver a bigger and better Nasinu Carnival next year, following the success of the 2025 event.

CEO Felix Magnus says the carnival was created for the people, to inspire and foster a community free from pressing issues.

He adds that the council listens to the people and delivers on their expectations.

“Just watching the crowd respond, that is what the festivals are for.”

Last night, he commended the work of collaborating agencies, including the Fiji Police Force, highlighting that the one-week event was drug-free, crime-free, and incident-free.

Magnus also expressed gratitude to the Minister for Local Government and sponsors for their support in making the event possible.

