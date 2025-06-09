Magistrate tells FICAC ‘get it right next time’

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar and former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva Magistrates Court has told the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Lavi Rokoika to follow proper legal procedures in the future.

This follows FICAC’s admission in court today that it failed to follow due process when charging and arresting former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

During the court appearance, Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer informed the magistrate that his client was not formally arrested and that his constitutional rights were not read to him, which constitutes a legal oversight.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The charges relate to the tender and procurement of a 3.0L Volkswagen Touareg vehicle valued at $207,470, allegedly during their tenure at FBC.

The defense also stated that these were the same charges previously withdrawn by FICAC through a nolle prosequi in May this year.

Meanwhile, FICAC told the court that it has no new disclosures and will rely entirely on evidence previously submitted during the initial round of proceedings.

Both Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar have been granted bail on a non-cash bond of $5,000 each.

Their case has been adjourned for mention on September 4th.

