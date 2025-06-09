Magistrate refuses murder suspect's bid for self-representation

Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has refused murder suspect Taione Kotoyawa Waqabili Senikaucava’s application to represent himself in court.

Senikaucava is charged with the alleged murder of his wife.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old killed her following a heated domestic dispute in Veisari, Lami, before transporting her body to the Totogo Police Station.

The Magistrate opposed Senikaucava’s choice for self-representation, highlighting the seriousness of the offense.

Magistrate Prasad has instead ordered the accused to secure representation through the Legal Aid Commission.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jone Tupua, informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Senikaucava has been given 14 days to file for legal aid.

He has been remanded and will appear in the Suva High Court on December 17th.

