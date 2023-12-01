LTA vehicle examiner charged by FICAC

A vehicle examiner at the Land Transport Authority has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for corruption related charges.

Nitin Chandra appeared before the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that on September 30th, in 2020 Chandra while being a vehicle examiner at LTA, did an arbitrary act in abuse of the authority in his office.

Chandra passed a vehicle without complying with the proper procedures, which was prejudicial to the rights of the LTA.

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the court that the first phase of disclosures have been served.

The Resident Magistrate granted a non-cash bail of $1, 000 and ordered Chandra not to re-offend while on bail.

Chandra was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to change his residential address without first informing the Court and to surrender his travel documents to the Court.

A stop departure order has been issued against Chandra.

The matter has been adjourned to December 21st.