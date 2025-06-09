LTA introduces payment plan for old traffic fines

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority has introduced a new Payment Plan initiative allowing motorists to settle long-outstanding traffic infringement fines through structured repayments.

Effective from January 23, 2026, the initiative targets unpaid Traffic Infringement Notices issued between 2017 and 2022, which LTA says have contributed to enforcement challenges and administrative backlogs.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the payment plan provides a practical pathway for compliance while easing financial pressure on eligible customers.

Under the policy, motorists must first clear all fines issued from January 1st, 2023, before qualifying for a repayment arrangement.

The payment plan will apply only to fines listed in the signed agreement, with any others required to be settled separately.

Rokosawa warns that failure to meet scheduled repayments will result in cancellation of the agreement.

He says the initiative is expected to reduce unrecovered penalties, improve enforcement efficiency, and boost government revenue, with funds directed toward road safety programmes and transport services.

