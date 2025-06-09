LTA calls for caution after fatal Labasa accident

File Photo

The Land Transport Authority is urging greater road vigilance following the fatal crash in Labasa that claimed the life of Police Constable Dharmesh Krishna.

In a statement, the LTA extended condolences to the officer’s family and acknowledged public concerns but clarified that several claims circulating online about the checkpoint are incorrect.

According to the Authority, the Naseakula Road checkpoint was properly set up with cones, warning battens, clear road markings and working streetlights.

Technical checks also confirmed the truck involved had no mechanical faults.

Preliminary findings show the driver allegedly failed to stop when instructed, despite the wet conditions and the vehicle being fully loaded with sugarcane indicating clear driver negligence, the LTA says.

The Authority adds that joint Police-LTA operations are critical as road deaths continue to rise, with 72 fatalities recorded so far, up from 56 in the same period last year.

LTA stresses it is “unfortunate and misleading” to blame officers who were performing their duties to protect the public.

