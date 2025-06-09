Lord Fakafanua elected Tonga’s Prime Minister

Photo/PMN News/Joseph Safit

Tonga’s Parliament has today elected Lord Fakafanua as the Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, marking a significant political moment with the rise of a new generation of leadership.

At just 40 years old, Lord Fakafanua secured a decisive victory in the Legislative Assembly, winning 16 of the 26 votes cast.

He defeated the sole other nominee, caretaker Prime Minister Dr ‘Aisake Eke, in a closely watched parliamentary ballot.

The vote followed earlier proceedings in which Lord Vaea was elected Speaker of Parliament without opposition, while Lord Tuʻihaʻangana was confirmed as Deputy Speaker, setting the leadership framework for the new parliamentary term.

Lord Fakafanua’s election is historically notable, as he becomes the first Noble Representative to serve as Prime Minister in more than a decade.

His ascent underscores a shift within Tonga’s political landscape since the Kingdom’s democratic reforms of 2010, signaling a renewed chapter in governance and parliamentary leadership.

