Frank Lomani

Changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s lineup for their Shop N Save Pacific clash against Rebels today.

Frank Lomani has been ruled out due to injury.

He is replaced by Peni Matawalu who will start at halfback.

Article continues after advertisement

Youngster Phillip Baselala has been promoted to the match-day squad and is set for his potential debut.

The two teams meet at 3.35pm at thr HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.