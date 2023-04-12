Local Government in talks with SCC for new Raiwaqa market

Raiwaqa Market.

The Ministry of Local Government has reassured the public that the government is actively engaged in discussions with the Suva City Council regarding the construction of a new Raiwaqa market.

This is in response to concerns raised by vendors at the Raiwaqa mini-market, who have been waiting for work to commence as promised by the Bainimarama administration in 2019.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says accommodating the vendors in a new market is a priority for the government, and they are looking into this issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s really an issue, and for us as government, that is something we need to take into consideration, and we are having meetings with SCC to come up with the best way, firstly to make use of the facilities we have to assist vendors that are operating from the other side of the road.”



Market vendor’s representative Kelevi Vatubuli.

Kelevi Vatubuli, the market vendor’s representative, has expressed that they have been operating out of the new location since 2019 but are facing challenges.

“Unfortunately, until today we haven’t heard or received any update from relevant authorities regarding the construction of the new market.”

Vatubuli is pleading with the government to address the issues regarding the new market.

In 2020, the Suva City Council opened an Expression of Interest for potential public-private partnerships to redevelop the Raiwaqa market.