Litter and blocked drains worsening flood risks, says Tabuya

Litter and poor waste management are no longer just environmental concerns but have become a serious climate resilience issue, driving flooding across Fiji.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says while fossil fuels remain the main cause of climate change, litter and waste are directly worsening its impacts by blocking drains and waterways, triggering flash flooding even after light rainfall.

She says Fiji is already facing stronger cyclones, heavier rain and rising sea levels, but human behaviour is compounding the problem.

Tabuya says plastic waste dumped into drains and waterways is now a major contributor to flooding, particularly in informal and densely populated areas, an issue repeatedly highlighted in footage from the Fiji Roads Authority.

She says current litter fines of forty dollars are too low and do not deter offenders, with plans underway to increase penalties, strengthen litter laws and expand enforcement, including extending criminal liability to polluting businesses.

The Minister says more rubbish bins are needed in towns, cities and public spaces, but stresses that personal responsibility must also change.

“I mean, you see when there’s a sporting event, when we go to our parks, when it’s a nice day, people are out in the parks picnicking. When they leave, there’s rubbish there. So if you brought it, take it. That should be normal. And unfortunately, we as Fijians, we as a people, we are the ones that are causing this.”

Tabuya says Fiji has spent millions of dollars on climate adaptation, but much of that funding is being used to repair damage linked to poor waste management rather than climate change alone.

She says councils, particularly fast-growing municipalities like Nasinu, need increased funding to manage waste for populations far larger than their current ratepayer base.

The Minister adds that community clean-up campaigns are not the solution, saying people must take responsibility for cleaning up after themselves.

She warns that unless attitudes, enforcement and accountability change, litter will continue to undermine Fiji’s climate resilience and flood protection efforts.

