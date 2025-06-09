Literacy scores surge to 95% as LANA results released today

File Photo

The Ministry of Education has confirmed a significant improvement in literacy levels for Year 5 and Year 7 students, as provisional results for the 2025 Literacy and Numeracy Assessment are released today.

Year 5 literacy proficiency has jumped by 5 percent, rising from 90 percent last year to 95 percent. Year 7 literacy has also improved by 2 percent, climbing from 93 to 95 percent in 2025.

However, numeracy results show mixed performance. Year 5 remains unchanged at 74 percent, while Year 7 has recorded a slight drop, falling from 83 percent to 81 percent this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has congratulated the students, teachers, parents and school leaders, describing the literacy gains as “remarkable.” But he says the decline in Year 7 numeracy must be addressed urgently.

Radrodro also raised concern over the number of registered students who did not sit the exams.

In Year 5, 17,940 students completed the literacy assessment out of more than 18,000 registered. Year 7 recorded similar gaps, with 18,744 sitting the literacy exam.

Schools have 30 days to verify and resolve registration issues before the results are finalised.

The Ministry says schools can access the provisional results and detailed reports on FEMIS today, while parents can collect their children’s performance reports directly from schools.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.