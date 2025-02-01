Lion dance lights up capital city

The jubilant celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year is continuing, with dazzling lion dances lighting up businesses and streets.

As a multicultural nation, Fiji embraces this tradition with enthusiasm, showcasing unity and joy amongst the people.

Chinese Youth Social and Cultural Association member Brandon Cheng states the significance of the lunar New Year celebrations in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The importance of Chinese New Year families get to celebrate with each other and have a good time it is also known as lunar festival as well and what we do as a group, we come every year to the streets of Suva to perform lion dance.”

Cheng adds the lion dance holds great cultural significance for many as a sign of prosperity and good fortune.

This is the year of the snake according to the Chinese calendar and the New Year celebrations usually lasts for up to 16 days.