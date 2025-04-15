Life and vehicle insurance top consumer complaints

[File Photo]

Vehicle insurance claims and life insurance policies, particularly issues involving surrender values, accounted for the majority of complaints received by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission between 2019 and 2024.

FCCC Senior Legal Officer Krishna Keshwan told the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that the commission received 60 complaints over the five years.

Keshwan adds that this includes 25 informal and 35 formal complaints.

“The nature of these complaints mainly were insurance payment not registered, insurance claim not paid, refunding of fees”

Keshwan adds that while the Commission has not yet received any formal complaints directly related to insurance agents, they continue to conduct consumer awareness programs.

He also indicated the FCCC’s readiness to contribute to any potential review of the Insurance Act.





