Levuka mortuary back on, Vunisea still out

The Levuka Hospital mortuary is now back in operation after facing technical difficulties earlier this year.

The issue forces relatives to bury their loved ones on the same day, as it is not possible to keep them for longer.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that it’s now fixed, but the Vunisea Hospital mortuary in Kadavu remains an issue at the moment.

“We’ve had to look for a spare part, and then we’ve got some people that have gone and had a look, but they’ve come back to us with a report. We have to get some parts, and it’s for us to sort out.”

Dr Fong says for the Vunisea hospital, technically part of it relates to the door that can’t close properly, and that’s what makes it very difficult, which has affected its operation as a whole.

He adds that the Ministry is working on it at the moment to have it back in operation.