Levuka market vendors upskill to revive fresh produce supply

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani with farmers and market vendors. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Twenty-five farmers and market vendors in Levuka have completed a week-long “Basic Vegetable Production Training” designed to revive the town’s fresh produce supply and bring life back to its local market.

The training was conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, focusing on sustainable farming techniques, soil preparation, vegetable husbandry, and climate-smart practices.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Honourable Inosi Kuridrani, reflected on Levuka’s agricultural past and the need to restore its former productivity.

“Back in the 1980s, the old Levuka market was overflowing with produce every Saturday. That abundance has disappeared, and it’s time we bring it back.”

He added that the training was not just about farming, but about building resilience, improving nutrition, and supporting livelihoods.

“These are tools for change skills that will help us strengthen food and nutrition security and address non-communicable diseases.”

The Assistant Minister encouraged participants to apply what they learned, share their knowledge, and work with Ministry staff to continue improving their practices.

The Ministry will continue supporting farmers with training, tools, seedlings, and technical assistance to boost food production and community wellbeing.

