Learn from criticism, don’t be defensive: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka admits that Facebook is a critical tool that the government uses when dealing with issues and concerns from the public.

Rabuka reminded permanent secretaries yesterday that this is a platform that reflects what the electorate thinks of the government.

He reminded them to take constructive criticism from the public without being defensive.

“Most of the champions in boxing are punch drunk. They’ve been punch so many times yet they keep going back until they get the belt or that crown. So don’t avoid Facebook, read them don’t avoid the punches, well try to, but if it hits you be strong enough to take it. Don’t shy away from them. Learn from them.”

Rabuka understands that most of these comments reflect the aspirations of the public.

“We want you to know that people are thinking about development, they’re thinking social and economic issues and other priorities. We can’t be blind to what they say about us in Facebook.”

The Prime Minister admits that he communicates with his Ministers on a regular basis

“I’ve not received any complaints from the Ministers, when I look at Facebook I send them an email, when I look at the intelligence report I send them an email. All those things are there to trigger some actions.”

Rabuka has in recent weeks defended his ministers, who were the subject of viral social media conversations pertaining to their conduct on social media platforms.