LCC strengthens push for sustainable development 

The Lautoka City Council has taken another step to advance its sustainable development agenda, hosting the Voluntary Local Review (VLR) Stakeholder workshop today.

The workshop which was attended by government representatives, business leaders in Lautoka, international partners, and other stakeholders, focused on refining the draft VLR report, and discuss ways to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into local governance and planning.

Opening the workshop, LCC Special Administrator Chair Taitusi Rasoki, reaffirmed Lautoka’s commitment to the global agenda of sustainability.

“The VLR is about integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into local governance and strategic planning, with the key goal of delivering better, healthier, safer and more sustainable communities”

Rasoki emphasized that the process is not just a technical exercise but a collaborative journey that requires shared responsibility.

“The challenges and opportunities that the VLR has identified are larger than one single organisation or government department. For genuine and sustained change, we will all have to recognise the need for collaboration and the shared ownership of our common goals”

He urged stakeholders to take ownership of the report’s targets and outcomes, emphasizing that real progress will only come through the collective efforts of those present.

The VLR project is being implemented in partnership with the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in Fiji, UN-Habitat, the Ministry of Local Government, and other local town councils.

