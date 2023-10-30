Lautoka man killed in road accident, death toll surges to 66

A 56-year-old man is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

The victim was returning from a fishing expedition on a bridge near the Viseisei bypass in Lautoka.

He was crossing the road when a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man hit him.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 63-year-old suspect remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 66, compared to 35 for the same period last year.