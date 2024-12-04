Landowning units get machinery boost

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today handed over $1.67 million worth of machines to four landowning units.

These include vehicles, two tractors, one ten-wheeler truck, an excavator and a loader.

The assistance is part of the iTaukei Development Fund initiative to assist landowners utilize their resources for economic gain.

Rabuka commended the recipients for their perseverance and initiative in starting their businesses, highlighting the importance of transforming resources into productive ventures that yield economic and social benefits.

“I’m pleased to formally hand over the machines to the three landowning unit companies and cooperatives that have provided strong evidence of their capability and capacity to operate a business and effectively use their resources to maximize productivity.”

One of the beneficiaries, Dreketi Landowning Unit Manager Josese Rabesa, encouraged other resource owners to take advantage of the assistance program.

“We did not pay any deposit; we simply provided a strong business plan detailing how we would utilize the assistance to convert our resources into financial gains. This initiative has proven to be transformative, and we are honoured to be among the first three recipients.”

The Prime Minister is reminding the landowning units, who are also the first recipients of the initiative, to make use of the assistance and do away with the famous iTaukei business slogan, which is “Duri me davo” or “invest to fail”, but to grow and flourish.