Landowning communities to manage parks

[Source: Fiji Government]

A new approach to park management is being explored, with a Public-Private Community Partnership planned to put landowning communities in charge.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Hon. Alitia Bainivalu says discussions are already underway to establish a PPCP for the management of forest parks such as Colo-i-Suva and Nadarivatu Forest Park.

Bainivalu states that this will provide an additional source of benefits to the landowning communities, offering monetary returns that will further enhance their livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that, currently, Fiji has two forest parks which include the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park and the Nadarivatu Forest Park.