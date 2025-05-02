Landowners still owed $25.3m in TLTB rent

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

Landowners are currently owed $25.3 million in rent arrears for land managed by the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

However, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu reaffirmed that the board has made significant strides in addressing arrears, noting a 20 per cent decrease – equivalent to $6.4 million – from the initial $31.7 million since January this year.

This includes $9.6 million in arrears from 12,614 residential leases and $8.4 million in agricultural lease arrears involving 7,357 tenants.

The number of tenants in arrears has also dropped from 29,133 to 22,009 during the same period.

Vasu says that tenants should be aware that their payment history will affect their chances of lease renewal.

He also highlighted the legal gaps that hinder TLTB’s ability to enforce lease payments, citing a lack of direct enforcement powers.

This limitation forces the Board to rely on court processes, which are both costly and time-consuming.

Vasu revealed that in the process, the High Court has ordered 163 unauthorized structures to be dismantled.

However, he has advised exploring alternative rent recovery solutions.

Given these gaps, the Minister says that prioritizing the inclusion of enforcement clauses in the upcoming review of the TLTB Act will ensure a fair and balanced system.

