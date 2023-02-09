Landowners raise concerns

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The government is committed to addressing the concerns raced by landowners, says Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu.
He says the ministry will work with other stakeholders to map a way forward and provide solutions to the issues highlighted.
The Minister is touring parts of the Northern Division and yesterday, he met with 50 Pine landowners from Bua.
These landowners discussed with Ravu the Fiji Pine leases on their mataqali land.
Ravu assured the landowners from seven districts in the province that the government is aware of their concerns and they are not forgotten.
The Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu, and representatives from the Department of Forestry and iTaukei Land Trust Board were also present.
The Forestry Minister continues his tour today.