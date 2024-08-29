Lakoyani Management Ltd to expand business

Lakoyani Management Limited, a financial arm of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma, is working on implementing new businesses as part of its expansion program.

While presenting at the Methodist Church Conference this morning, Lakoyani Management Ltd, Chair Sereana Qoro says that the church is excited about the progress, although it is tough and slow, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Qoro states that Lakoyani Retail Limited will look after all retail businesses of the church, one of which is the service station.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the service station is the first. There will be many coming after that, but we’re starting with one. We plan to complete construction and open the service station in June 2025 next year.”

She reiterates that the company is not for profit-making but to fund the mission work of the church, which includes Dilkusha, Veilomani Boys, and the social services work.

Methodist Church in Fiji General Secretary Rev. Dr. Jolami Lasawa pointed out the purpose of the business arm of the church, which is to lessen the burden of giving levy to the church members.

“They have assisted since last year. Our levy has been decreased from $15 for a church member annually, and now it’s given to $13.50. So, all the differences and variations have been given to our business arm.”

The General Secretary is hoping that Lakoyani Management Ltd will grow in the future so that it can fund all the expenses of the church instead of levying them on the church members.