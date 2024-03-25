Labasa woman faces charges for alleged $4,005 fraud

A 25-year-old woman will be appearing in Labasa today for the allegation of defrauding a person and obtaining $4,005.

It’s alleged that the woman from Tuatua in Labasa contacted the victim and misrepresented herself as a friend, stating that she had mistakenly sent her one-time password code to her number.

The victim, without hesitation, gave her an OTP number, and she managed to successfully transfer $4,005 to her account.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident happened in March of last year.

The woman is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.