Labasa teenager’s death-case remains open

Divisional Police Commander Northern Kemueli Baledrokadroka

The Fiji Police Force is yet to establish a lead on the death of a teenager in the Northern Division, three years after the incident occurred in 2020.

13-year-old Jia Jaanvi was allegedly murdered at a rented-flat in Namara, Labasa.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Kemueli Baledrokadroka says the investigation is still open, pending the outcome of forensic evidence examination.

Baledrokadroka says it will not close, until all avenues have been exhausted.

In October last year, police confirmed that forensic evidence in relation to the alleged murder were under examination, and the result would help them establish a lead in the case.

However, there has been no update on the outcome of the examination ever since.

The Fiji Police Force reiterates the importance of assistance offered by the public, as they also rely on people to provide information for such cases.

It says that an investigation can be accelerated with the support of the community.