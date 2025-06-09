Labasa mother of two graduates with Master of Education after challenging academic journey

Labasa born, Forzia Begum celebrated a major milestone today as she graduated with a Master of Education, marking the end of what she describes as a demanding but deeply rewarding academic journey.

Begum, a mother of two boys, said balancing motherhood, family responsibilities, and her studies was her biggest challenge.

“I had to make a lot of sacrifices. The hardest part was making time for my studies, my family, and my research. But I’m happy I made it, and I know my boys are over the moon.”

She travelled from Labasa to Suva to attend the ceremony, just days after returning from Canterbury University in New Zealand, where she attended an academic conference.

“I came specifically to celebrate my graduation with my family.”

With her Master’s degree, Begum hopes to pursue better career opportunities and continue supporting her family.

She encourages others considering to further their education to be bold and committed.

“Go for it! Learning never stops. There will be challenges, but in the end, you’ll celebrate and say it was worth it.”

Begum further congratulated fellow graduates and acknowledged her support system, saying their encouragement helped her achieve hermilestone.

